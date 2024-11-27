News
Posted: Nov 27, 2024 6:46 AMUpdated: Nov 27, 2024 7:51 AM
Phil Kane Releases New Song “Osage County”
Phil Kane is a rising star in the country music scene and he has just released his song, "Osage County." The track that is named after Osage county where Kane grew up blends storytelling with heartfelt authenticity. That approach impressed the judges on Season 21 of American Idol.
Kane wowed the American Idol judges, including Katy Perry and Lionel Richie. Perry praised his authenticity, saying, “It’s not about notes. It’s about telling a story.” Richie, a songwriter himself, said, “Phil, I’m going to tell you something. Songwriter to songwriter. Checked all the boxes. Your parallels were perfect. Your hook was perfect. Your storytelling voice was perfect.”
Despite receiving such high praise from industry legends, Kane remains focused on his education. Phil is currently studying songwriting at Belmont University in Nashville.
The song "Osage County" draws from Kane's own experiences growing up in Oklahoma. The song is a tribute to his roots and the stories of his hometown. The track is now available for streaming on platforms like Spotify, YouTube, and most other music services worldwide.
