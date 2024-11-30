News
Posted: Nov 30, 2024 7:09 PMUpdated: Nov 30, 2024 7:58 PM
Christmas in the ‘Ville Kicks Off Another Festive Season
Nathan Thompson
Downtown Bartlesville turned into something straight out of a Hallmark Movie Saturday night during the opening ceremonies for the 8th Annual Christmas in the 'Ville celebration.
Hundreds gathered at the Chamber Depot at Second Street and Keeler Avenue to experience the official start of the Christmas season, complete with hot cocoa, ice skating, visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus, outdoor Christmas movies, train rides, horse-drawn carriages, thousands of sparkling lights in Frank Phillips Park, a huge Christmas tree and a living Nativity.
It's a gift to the community from the Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce. Tressa Cruse with the Chamber was ecstatic with the turnout.
Cruse says Christmas in the 'Ville takes months to plan with dozens of volunteers and sponsors lending their skills and donations to transform the heart of Bartlesville into a winter wonderland.
Christmas in the 'Ville will last all the way through Jan. 5. Cruse says it's not only a gift to the residents of Bartlesville, but it is also a chance to highlight all the wonderful shopping and the incredible atmosphere downtown to those who might just be passing by.
Video of the Christmas Tree lighting countdown. Tom Davis, Bartlesville Radio
Photos of Opening Night at Christmas in the 'Ville
