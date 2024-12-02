Posted: Dec 02, 2024 2:54 PMUpdated: Dec 02, 2024 3:12 PM

Alex Benzegala

A man was in Washington County District Court on Monday facing four counts of charges, including one felony stemming from a fight at a downtown Bartlesville bar on Sunday night.

25-year-old Darrell Glen Walker Jr. faces a felony count of resisting an officer and three additional misdemeanor charges after he was arrested shortly after 10 p.m. on Sunday after an officer states that they saw Walker Jr. shove a male on the chest. Walker was immediately detained where court documents indicate that he began resisting arrest according to police. An officer claimed that while Walker Jr. trying to pull away and do whatever it took to try to get away from police he allegedly grabbed a fistful of hair of an officer, causing pain to the officer according to court documents.

Walker Jr. was transported to the Washington County Jail and faces three misdemeanor charges of assault and battery on a police office, public intoxication and threatening to perform act of violence. He also faces a felony charge of resisting arrest.

Walker Jr. is being held on a $20,000 bond, his next court appearance is on Dec. 20.