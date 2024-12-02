Posted: Dec 02, 2024 3:47 PMUpdated: Dec 02, 2024 3:47 PM

Ty Loftis

A Bartlesville man finds himself in the Washington County Jail after starting two fires inside a home he wasn't supposed to be in. Shane McCrory was booked into jail on fourth degree arson charges.

The Bartlesville Fire Department responded to smoke coming from a building on Friday morning. Upon arrival, McCrory, who is the former occupant of the homor and isn't supposed to be staying there, was under the house and called out by officers. The home is currently boarded up and no one is allowed to live there per the City of Bartlesville.

A probable cause affidavit states McCrory started the fires to stay warm. He said they were started after setting clothes on fire. One of the fires was on the ground floor, with the other being set in the attic. That was the third time officers had responded to a fire at that residence.