Posted: Dec 04, 2024 9:31 AMUpdated: Dec 04, 2024 9:33 AM

Tom Davis

This holiday season, join OKM Music for an enchanting evening filled with Christmas cheer and traditions! On Friday, December 6, from 6:00 PM to 7:30 PM, aet Ambler 415 South Dewey in Bartlesville, experience the magic of Story-Telling with St. Nicholas at this family-friendly event.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Mary Lynn Mihm invited children and families to this special storytime with St. Nicholas, create festive crafts, enjoy cookies and cocoa, and listen to the Bartlesville High School Choir serenade with beautiful Christmas carols.

Adding to the excitement, guests can purchase a St. Nicholas Bag filled with holiday goodies, including musical instruments, sweet treats, activity books, a gingerbread house kit, and more! Valued at $65, these bags are available for just $10, with proceeds supporting OKM Music’s children’s programming.

This festive event celebrates the generosity and kindness of Saint Nicholas, the beloved fourth-century saint. Don’t miss this special evening to enjoy the holiday spirit, support a good cause, and make cherished memories.