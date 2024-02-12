Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

News

Washington County

Posted: Dec 05, 2024 2:06 AMUpdated: Dec 05, 2024 2:09 AM

Final Washington County Board of Education Filings

Tom Davis

Washington County Election Board announced the filing of candidates for local Board of Education positions, with elections scheduled in early 2025. Candidates filed between December 2 and 4, 2024, for various seats across Bartlesville, Caney Valley, Copan, Dewey, and Tri-County Tech districts.

Key election dates include a Primary Election on February 11, 2025, and a General Election on April 1, 2025. Below is a summary of filings:

Bartlesville (I-30)

  • No. 1, 4-year term: Randy Herren (incumbent) filed on Dec. 2, 2024.
  • No. 7, 4-year term: Rick Boswell (incumbent) filed on Dec. 2, 2024.

Caney Valley (I-18)

  • No. 5, 5-year term: Louise Virden filed on Dec. 3, 2024.

Copan (I-4)

  • No. 4, 4-year unexpired term: Shaunda Shambles filed on Dec. 3, 2024.
  • No. 5, 5-year term: Tony Holland (incumbent) filed on Dec. 3, 2024; David Weatherspoon filed on Dec. 4, 2024.

Dewey (I-7)

  • No. 5, 5-year term: Amanda Guilfoyle (incumbent) filed on Dec. 2, 2024.

Tri-County Tech (#1)

  • No. 2, 5-year term: George Halkiades (incumbent) filed on Dec. 2, 2024.

