Posted: Dec 09, 2024 10:20 AMUpdated: Dec 09, 2024 10:20 AM

Nathan Thompson

U.S. Sen. Markwayne Mullin, a Republican from Oklahoma, will host his next live telephone town hall event for all Oklahomans Tuesday, Dec. 10 at 6 p.m. During the call, Mullin will provide a quick legislative update before opening the phones to take questions from constituents.

Details for participating in the call are below:

Date: Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024

Time: 6 p.m. Central

Dial In: (855) 614-0277

Note: Due to the anticipated size of this event, all participating Oklahomans are encouraged to dial into the telephone town hall at least 5-10 minutes early to get connected. The telephone town hall will also stream LIVE and be available for playback on Mullin’s Facebook page.