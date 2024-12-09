News
Sen. Mullin to Host Telephone Town Hall on Tuesday
U.S. Sen. Markwayne Mullin, a Republican from Oklahoma, will host his next live telephone town hall event for all Oklahomans Tuesday, Dec. 10 at 6 p.m. During the call, Mullin will provide a quick legislative update before opening the phones to take questions from constituents.
Details for participating in the call are below:
Date: Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024
Time: 6 p.m. Central
Dial In: (855) 614-0277
Note: Due to the anticipated size of this event, all participating Oklahomans are encouraged to dial into the telephone town hall at least 5-10 minutes early to get connected. The telephone town hall will also stream LIVE and be available for playback on Mullin’s Facebook page.
