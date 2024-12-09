Posted: Dec 09, 2024 1:36 PMUpdated: Dec 09, 2024 1:36 PM

Ty Loftis

On Sunday afternoon, Bartlesville police officers responded to a domestic disturbance call already in progress. Upon arrival, officers made contact with the victim. She said that the defendant, Robert Grayson III, had hit her and she had an audio recording of the altercation. He was later booked into the Washington County Jail on a felony count of domestic abuse.

An affidavit states that on the recording, you can hear the victim attempting to call the police, but Grayson was demanding the phone, which kept her from making the call. It is alleged Grayson continued demanding the phone in a threatening manner until the defendant promised she would not make a call if Grayson calmed down.

After the two left the apartment, the altercation continued outside. Witnesses stated they heard banging and yelling coming from upstairs. One witness told officers she heard Grayson yell an obscene phrase to the victim.