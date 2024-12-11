Posted: Dec 11, 2024 10:18 AMUpdated: Dec 11, 2024 10:18 AM

Ty Loftis

The federal government has announced a plan to revitalize Native languages. The News on 6 reports the Cherokee Nation will be partnering with The Departments of the Interior, Education and Health and Human Services on this initiative. Here is what Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. had to say on the partnership:

“We can be a resource for tribes around the country that want to document and otherwise capture what they are doing, what they aspire to do.”

This is a ten year plan with a goal of expanding immersion language projects and boosting community efforts.