Posted: Dec 16, 2024 8:50 AMUpdated: Dec 16, 2024 8:57 AM

Tom Davis

The excitement is in the air as we prepare for the Green Country Christmas Grand Prize Giveaway, happening this Thursday, December 19th. Thousands of dollars in cash and prizes will be awarded during this event, which will be simulcast on all four Bartlesville Radio stations starting at 9:00 a.m.

Promotions Director Tina Romine shared the details on Bartlesville Radio’s COMMUNITY CONNECTION program, explaining the prize process. Winning ticket numbers will be announced live on-air, and listeners will have just 1 minute and 40 seconds to call in and claim their prize.

Station personnel will be stationed throughout the listening area to verify winning tickets in person. If a ticket is unclaimed or deemed invalid, another number will promptly be drawn. Management decisions are final, and winning numbers will only be announced on-air—not available by phone or online—ensuring the process stays interactive and exciting for listeners.

Major Prizes Include

$5,000 Cash from Bartlesville Radio stations KWON-KYFM-KRIG-KPGM

Additional cash prizes totaling $12,000 from Cherokee Casino – Ramona

Two Southwest Airlines round-trip tickets anywhere in the continental U.S. from Spears Travel

A $1,500 tire set from Tate Boys Tire & Service

Two $1,000 gift certificates from Richey Roofing and Construction

A $1,000 shopping spree from Neal’s Homestore

A Serta queen mattress from Michael’s Carpet & Sleep Center

A one-year golf membership at Adam’s Golf Course from the City of Bartlesville

Over 30 additional prizes, ranging from gas cards and dining gift certificates to VIP passes and specialty items.

How to Participate

Listeners are encouraged to gather their tickets and tune in to the live broadcast on any Bartlesville Radio station (KWON, KYFM, KRIG, or KPGM) at 9:00 a.m. sharp. With only a short window to claim each prize, attentiveness is key.