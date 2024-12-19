Posted: Dec 20, 2024 1:37 AMUpdated: Dec 20, 2024 1:37 AM

Tom Davis

A fatal collision occurred Thursday night, December 19, 2024, at approximately 10:17 p.m. on Lynn Road, just north of E 21st Street, on the northern edge of Pawhuska, Oklahoma, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

A 2007 Honda Accord, driven by a 17-year-old male from Pawhuska, struck a pedestrian, identified as Wendy Griggs, 47, of Hominy, Oklahoma. Griggs was transported to Pawhuska Hospital, where she was pronounced dead by medical staff due to injuries sustained in the collision.

The condition of the juvenile driver was reported as “apparently normal,” and he was not injured.

The circumstances surrounding the collision remain under investigation, and authorities have not yet determined the cause.

Further updates will be provided as the investigation continues.