Posted: Dec 24, 2024 7:19 AMUpdated: Dec 24, 2024 7:23 AM

Cheyenne Gilkey

This Christmas season is supposed to be spent with love, joy, and peace. But some do not have the opportunity to spend the holidays with friends and family due to causes that make it hard to be merry and bright.

Dinks Pit BBQ is trying to alleviate some of the loneliness that comes with the holidays for some by hosting a free Christmas dinner December 25, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Located at 2929 E Frank Phillips Blvd. In Bartlesville, Dinks is welcoming in all those who have no where to go for the holidays. You may not know anyone, but you can GET to know someone and form friendships that may last you a life time!

Dinks Christmas dinner is both dine in and carry out. For more information, call 918-335-0606.

(Photo curtsy of Dinks Pit BBQ Facebook page)