Posted: Dec 30, 2024 2:50 PMUpdated: Dec 30, 2024 2:53 PM

Nathan Thompson

The Washington County Commissioners signed an emergency agreement Monday morning with a cybersecurity firm after a potential breach in the county's computer system was discovered by the Department of Homeland Security on Saturday.

Commissioner Mitch Antle says as soon as he was made aware of the potential breach, he directed the county's information technology director to get in contact with Blue Team Alpha, which is an independent contractor for cybersecurity to find the breach and resolve it

Antle says it was a low-security level breach with hackers potentially accessing a county account that had limited access to the network. He says the contract with Blue Team Alpha immediately resolved the issue and no confidential information was shared.