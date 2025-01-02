Posted: Jan 02, 2025 9:39 AMUpdated: Jan 02, 2025 9:42 AM

Tom Davis

Elder Care, a cornerstone of support for Bartlesville's aging community, is stepping into 2025 with renewed energy and a host of plans to expand and enhance services.

Appearing on Community Connection, Elder Care'sJennifer Ennis and Michael Colaw highlighted the organization’s recent successes and outlined goals for the year ahead.

Ennis shared that Elder Care concluded 2024 with strong community support, including a successful fundraiser, "Blitz and Bingo," and emphasized the importance of community involvement. “Bartlesville is truly special because of its people. They’ve positioned us to kick off 2025 with exciting opportunities to better serve our aging population,” she said.

Colaw encouraged community members to engage with Elder Care, whether by visiting their facility or inviting representatives to local organizations. “Whether you’re a caregiver, a family member, or just curious about our programs, we’re here to help,” he noted.

Programs like the monthly Caregiver Support Group, the DayBreak adult day center, and Foundation Therapy remain vital resources. Additionally, Elder Care is launching new activities under its Senior Connect initiative, including a “Sip and Paint” class on January 24.

Looking ahead, Elder Care’s annual The Good, The Bad, The BBQ fundraiser, scheduled for May 10 at the Hughes Ranch, promises to be a highlight. The event supports Elder Care’s wide array of services, including adult daycare, therapy, and case management.