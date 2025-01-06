Posted: Jan 06, 2025 7:15 AMUpdated: Jan 06, 2025 7:15 AM

Evan Fahrbach

It is another Monday, which means we have another Patriot Auto Group Area Athlete of the Week.

This week we go to a Hornet multi-sport athlete and Copan shooting guard, Jarrett Shambles.

Shambles is a senior starter on the Copan boys’ basketball team, which is off to a 4-2 start. Shambles is also the starting short stop and pitcher on the Copan baseball team.

Shambles talks about some of the strengths and outlook on Hornet basketball in 2025.

He went on to stay that his teammates help him get open shots on the perimeter.

Although Hornet basketball skipper Kolton Stacy nominated Shambles, he says baseball is really his true love. He aspires of playing college baseball after this year.

Shambles talks about some of the guys who made him love the sport.

Shambles says he enjoys hunting and hanging out with friends as hobbies. He will have a few options when he is done with school in May.

He talks about his plans when he has graduated from Copan High.

Congrats to Copan basketball and baseball standout Jarrett Shambles, this week’s Patriot Auto Group Area Athlete of the Week, powered by Tri County Tech.