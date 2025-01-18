Posted: Jan 08, 2025 9:01 AMUpdated: Jan 08, 2025 10:24 AM

Tom Davis

The biennial Republican precinct meetings wil take place on January 18, 2025, to elect precinct officers and determine delegates for the county convention. This event provides a significant opportunity for registered Republicans to influence the political process in northeastern Osage County.

The Osage County precinct meetings are held on Saturday, January 18th in two key locations: one in Bartlesville and one in Ponca City.

The first meeting is scheduled for Bartlesville, beginning with check-in at 10:30 am, followed by the meeting at 11:00 am. The second meeting is in Ponca City at McCord Senior Center, from 9:00 am to 10:00 am (with registration starting at 8:45 am).

Attendees will have the opportunity to elect officers and select delegates to represent their precinct at the county convention.

If there are any proposals for platform planks, OKGOP rule changes, or Osage County resolutions, they must be submitted at the precinct meeting.

Details for Attendees

Bartlesville Location:

Osage Hills Public School, 225 County Road 2706, Bartlesville, OK

Check-in: 10:30 am

Meeting Start: 11:00 am

Duration: About 1 hour

Reminder: Attendees should bring a voter registration card for check-in.

Ponca City Location:

McCord Senior Center, 115 E Mary Rd, Ponca City, OK

Registration: 8:45 am

Meeting: 9:00 am to 10:00 am

Reminder: Attendees must have photo ID to participate.

