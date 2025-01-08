Posted: Jan 08, 2025 1:23 PMUpdated: Jan 08, 2025 1:23 PM

Nathan Thompson & Chris Freund

The boil order for the city of Caney has been rescinded, effective Wednesday.

The reason for the lastest order was due to a 12-inch water line break last Saturday, which led to the draining of the water tower and the complete shut down of the water system.

Drinking water samples collected from the City of Caney indicate no evidence of bacterial contamination. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has determined that all conditions that placed the system at risk have been resolved.