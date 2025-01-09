Posted: Jan 09, 2025 2:28 PMUpdated: Jan 09, 2025 2:28 PM

Ty Loftis

Oklahoma Senator James Lankford has re-introduced a bill in an effort to protect female athletes. The Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act aims to ensure Title IX provisions by treating gender as a person's reproductive biological and genetical makeup at birth. Here is what Lankford had to say on the bill:

"Common sense should tell us that women and girls shouldn't be forced to compete in sports or share a locker room with biological males."