Posted: Jan 10, 2025 2:32 PMUpdated: Jan 10, 2025 2:33 PM

Ty Loftis

The historic home of Will Rogers is the latest casuality in the wildfires raging across California. The State Park has suffered extensive damage and in the aftermath, Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. released the following statement:

"Will Rogers is among our most beloved Cherokees and a legacy of our people. The Palisades fire and loss of Will Rogers' historic home is certainly a tragedy and the entire Cherokee Nation is sending thoughts and prayers."