Posted: Jan 14, 2025 8:51 AMUpdated: Jan 14, 2025 8:51 AM

Tom Davis

Bartlesville High School Choir members Carter Wells, Sophie Hewitt, and Blythe Murray were our guests on COMMUNITY CONNECTION to tell us about the student variety show Bruins on Broadway.

Sophie Hewitt said, "Bruins on Broadway is like a musical theater talent show where the students sing selections from musicals and we do group numbers and they have individual songs and it's just a wide selection of all of our student body getting to come together and sing for the audience."

Blythe Murray said, "Each student who wants to participate in Bruins on Broadway auditions. You can audition for your own small act or a group number and then you can audition for an opener or we have the cheer squad participating. It's whatever you want as long as it's within the confines of Broadway."