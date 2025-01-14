News
Nowata
Posted: Jan 14, 2025 11:58 AMUpdated: Jan 14, 2025 11:58 AM
Nowata Public Works Authority Building Lost in Fire
Nathan Thompson
The city of Nowata's Public Works Authority building is a total loss following an early Tuesday morning fire.
According to city officials, the fire began at 1:30 a.m. Tuesday and was deemed a complete loss by 2:15 a.m. The city says multiple pieces of equipment within the building were also lost.
The perimeter of the building on Seneca Avenue is taped off and authorities are asking the public to stay away from the area for inspectors to assess the property.
The city says it will have further information on the impact of the fire and the loss of the equipment for the Public Works Authority at a later time.
« Back to News