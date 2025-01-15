The Caney USD 436 school board votes to start the process of a new bond issue proposal for Pup Nation residents.

Superintendent Blake Vargas says the bond would help every department and building in the district while helping achieve student safety for the present and the future.

The bond, set at just over $32.3 million dollars, would change the entrance to the elementary school and add tornado shelters for the district. Upgrades to the sports facilities would also be included, at the cost of around forty cents per day per $100,000 assessed valuation.

Vargas says he will go live on Facebook Thursday to go through the details of the proposal and answer any questions. A link to the USD 436 Facebook page can be found here.