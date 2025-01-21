News
Coffeyville Hosts Opioid Town Hall on Tuesday
Nathan Thompson & James Copeland
A town hall event is coming up Tuesday night in Coffeyville to discuss opioid awareness.
The event is hosted by Live Healthy Montgomery County, and organizer Marci Roberts says the evening will start with a presentation by a Kansas Bureau of Investigation Agent.
In addition to the presentation, a panel of local experts will be at the town hall to share their experience with opioids. Roberts says the main goal is to get feedback from the public on how to move forward with this issue.
The town hall will be Tuesday at the Best Western Liberty Center on 11th Street in Coffeyville from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Free refreshments will be provided and all are welcome to attend.
