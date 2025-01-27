Posted: Jan 27, 2025 1:01 PMUpdated: Jan 27, 2025 1:01 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners convened for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds on Monday morning.

At that meeting, the Board made the decision to sign a resolution allowing for the commissioners to bid on companies to polish the floors at the agriculture building at the fairgrounds and get new hog and sheep pens at the indoor arena.

The Board also updated and signed a resolution that had been signed in 1996 dealing with the safety of county vehicles. District Two Commissioner Steve Talburt provides more details.