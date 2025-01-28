Posted: Jan 28, 2025 1:27 PMUpdated: Jan 28, 2025 1:27 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Ramona man is facing a felony charge for allegedly filming relatives without their knowledge.

65-year-old John Dougherty was charged with one felony count of Peeping Tom/Video Voyeurism, after allegedly filming relatives in intimate situations without their knowledge.

According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, the victims were staying at Dougherty's residence. Dougherty allegedly placed a camera in the bedroom closet and took video of the victims engaging in sexual acts.

Once confronted, Dougherty apologized and deleted the footage from his cellular device, but the evidence was still there.