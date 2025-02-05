Posted: Feb 05, 2025 3:26 PMUpdated: Feb 05, 2025 3:26 PM

Nathan Thompson

State Rep. Judd Strom, R-Copan, announces that communities in House District 10 have been awarded more than $329,000 in funding through the Rural Economic Action Plan (REAP) program. Strom says the funding will support essential infrastructure in community development and transportation in several municipalities across the district.

“I’m proud to see these funds being awarded in our rural communities,” Strom said. “The REAP program provides the necessary funds that will help improve our local fire departments, police departments, sewers, streets and improvements to local building infrastructure."

The following projects have been awarded REAP funding in Strom’s district:

• Town of Avant – Purchase of equipment for cleaning and town drainage and utility building – $52,417.38

• Pershing Volunteer Fire Department (VFD) – Purchase of two high-volume pumps for water tender trucks – $11,981.90

• City of Barnsdall – Improvements to City Hall and the police department – $57,950.00

• Nelagoney Rural VFD – Purchase of GMC brush truck – $56,675.00

• Town of Wynona – Asphalt resurfacing and drainage improvements on town streets – $150,000.00

The Indian Nations Council of Governments (INCOG), which was selected by the Oklahoma Legislature to oversee the allocation of REAP funds, received 29 Community and Economic Development applications for Fiscal Year 2025. The projects awarded in Strom’s district ranked among the top 17 applications, highlighting the strong need for and importance of these initiatives. Additionally, INCOG received 18 transportation applications, with the Town of Wynona ranking seventh, further demonstrating the district’s infrastructure priorities.

"I appreciate the work of INCOG and our local officials in identifying and prioritizing these needs," Strom said. "Not everyone considers the need for sewer maintenance and street drainage, but this grant ensures these services are taken care of—ultimately enhancing the quality of life for rural residents who may not often think about them."

Projects applications were selected based on a comprehensive evaluation process established by INCOG’s REAP Policy Committee and approved by INCOG’s Board of Directors. The ranking criteria included need, fiscal capacity, local effort, regional objectives as well as relevant census data.

“The prioritization of these projects shows the significant needs in our rural communities,” Strom said. "These funds will have a meaningful impact by providing essential resources for our district."