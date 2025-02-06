Posted: Feb 06, 2025 9:25 AMUpdated: Feb 06, 2025 9:25 AM

Nathan Thompson

Candidates have been set for the April 1 municipal elections in Copan, Ramona and Ochelata.

The Town of Copan will have Darrin Oglesbee and Jeff Roe serve four year terms for town trustee, and Eric Mumma and Stanley Morris serve two year terms. No candidates filed for town treasurer.

In Ramona, there will be a competitive race for two positions on the board of trustees. Three candidates — David Shaw, Benjamin Huber and Elizabeth Robledo — filed their paperwork to run for office. Christine Clark is unopposed for town treasurer.

The Town of Ochelata will also have a competitive race for two positions on the board of trustees, with Chance Nissen, Tracy Antle and Charles Calvert filing. Addisyn Edwards is unopposed for town clerk.