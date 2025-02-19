Posted: Feb 19, 2025 1:14 AMUpdated: Feb 19, 2025 1:21 AM

Tom Davis

The National Weather Service has issued an Extreme Cold Warning for parts of Northeast Oklahoma and Northwest Arkansas, remaining in effect until noon on Thursday.

Hazardous Conditions Expected

Residents should prepare for dangerously cold wind chills as low as -20°F.

Potential Impacts

With wind chills dropping as low as -15 to -20°F, the extreme cold poses serious risks, including hypothermia and frostbite for those exposed without proper protection.

Safety Precautions

Authorities urge residents to:

Dress in warm layers , including a hat and gloves.

Avoid prolonged outdoor exposure.

Check on elderly neighbors, friends, and family.

Use space heaters safely and never operate generators or grills indoors.

Prevent frozen pipes by allowing faucets to drip or wrapping pipes.

Officials emphasize the importance of staying indoors when possible and preparing for extreme cold conditions as temperatures remain dangerously low through Thursday.

Stay tuned for updates from local authorities and the National Weather Service.