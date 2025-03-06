Posted: Mar 06, 2025 9:10 AMUpdated: Mar 06, 2025 9:10 AM

Tom Davis

Elder Care is launching new programs to support caregivers, thanks to a grant from OK Cares, funded by Oklahoma Human Services.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Micheal Colaw with Elder Care said the organization is introducing the Open Door Café on March 20, providing a space for caregivers to connect while their loved ones receive care from trained professionals. Additionally, Elder Care plans to expand respite care hours and reintroduce community dinners under the Senior Connect program.

To sustain these initiatives, Elder Care is hosting its 27th annual fundraiser, The Good, The Bad, and The Barbecue, on May 10. Also appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION was BBQ Chairperson Julie Merceiz who said the event that will feature live music, auctions, and a barbecue dinner, will raise funds for respite services and other community programs.