News
Weather
Posted: Mar 12, 2025 1:37 PMUpdated: Mar 12, 2025 1:40 PM
High Wind, Fire Watches Issued for Friday
Nathan Thompson
High wind and fire weather watches have been issued across all of northeast Oklahoma for Friday.
The National Weather Service in Tulsa issued the watch for Friday morning through early evening as strong winds with gusts in excess of 50 mph possible, causing extreme conditions for wind damage and fire spread.
News On 6 Meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz says the risk factors for Friday are high.
Strong winds could damage some trees and power lines on Friday and some property could be damaged. Travel will also be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles. Any fires that develop will spread dangerously fast. Outdoor burning should be avoided on Friday.
« Back to News