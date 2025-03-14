Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print
Grass Fires, Wind Damage Impact Area

News

Weather

Posted: Mar 14, 2025 2:03 PMUpdated: Mar 14, 2025 3:54 PM

Nathan Thompson

Several grass fires ignited and high winds caused damage across the Bartlesville Radio listening area on Friday.

This is a developing story, and it will be updated as information is received.

Here's a list of the areas impacted

  • FIRE EMERGENCY DECLARED for northern Osage County, large wildfire 5 miles west of Pawhuska.
  • ​Grass fire on Sunset Boulevard near Butler Creek in Bartlesville. CONTAINED
  • Grass fire on Brookside Parkway in Bartlesville. EXTINGUISHED
  • Grass fire on Greystone Avenue in Bartlesville. EXTINGUISHED
  • Grass fire near Sunnyside Acres Boarding Kennel in Oglesby. EXTINGUISHED
  • Large grass fire along County Road 3990 in southern Washington County. STILL WORKING
  • Large grass fire near Hickory Hill Road and State Highway 99 in southern Osage County. EMERGENCY DECLARED
  • Grass fire on South Road in Pawhuska. MUTUAL AID REQUESTED
  • Tree limbs and power lines down at Wyandotte Avenue and Hensley Boulevard.
  • Tree limbs down on County Road 1200 in northern Washington County.
  • Numerous power lines down in Hominy.
  • Harps Grocery in Dewey damaged by wind. Closed until repair.
  • Roof panels blown off structure across from Humble Road Church in Bartlesville.
  • U.S. Highway 60 and Okesa Road, power line down, grass fire reported.  UNDER CONTROL.
  • North of Highway 60 between 4020 and 4030 Road, near Prairie View Campground, east of Bartlesville. UNDER CONTROL. 
  • Grass fire near 1500 block of SE Smysor Drive in Bartlesville
  • Tree wrapped in power line in 2200 block of SE Dewey Ave in Bartlesville.  No power in the area.  
  • Grass fire near 500 block N. Mercedes and Sunset in Bartlesville due to a downed power pole.

