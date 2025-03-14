News
Posted: Mar 14, 2025 2:03 PMUpdated: Mar 14, 2025 3:54 PM
Grass Fires, Wind Damage Impact Area
Nathan Thompson
Several grass fires ignited and high winds caused damage across the Bartlesville Radio listening area on Friday.
This is a developing story, and it will be updated as information is received.
Here's a list of the areas impacted
- FIRE EMERGENCY DECLARED for northern Osage County, large wildfire 5 miles west of Pawhuska.
- Grass fire on Sunset Boulevard near Butler Creek in Bartlesville. CONTAINED
- Grass fire on Brookside Parkway in Bartlesville. EXTINGUISHED
- Grass fire on Greystone Avenue in Bartlesville. EXTINGUISHED
- Grass fire near Sunnyside Acres Boarding Kennel in Oglesby. EXTINGUISHED
- Large grass fire along County Road 3990 in southern Washington County. STILL WORKING
- Large grass fire near Hickory Hill Road and State Highway 99 in southern Osage County. EMERGENCY DECLARED
- Grass fire on South Road in Pawhuska. MUTUAL AID REQUESTED
- Tree limbs and power lines down at Wyandotte Avenue and Hensley Boulevard.
- Tree limbs down on County Road 1200 in northern Washington County.
- Numerous power lines down in Hominy.
- Harps Grocery in Dewey damaged by wind. Closed until repair.
- Roof panels blown off structure across from Humble Road Church in Bartlesville.
- U.S. Highway 60 and Okesa Road, power line down, grass fire reported. UNDER CONTROL.
- North of Highway 60 between 4020 and 4030 Road, near Prairie View Campground, east of Bartlesville. UNDER CONTROL.
- Grass fire near 1500 block of SE Smysor Drive in Bartlesville
- Tree wrapped in power line in 2200 block of SE Dewey Ave in Bartlesville. No power in the area.
- Grass fire near 500 block N. Mercedes and Sunset in Bartlesville due to a downed power pole.
