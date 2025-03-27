Posted: Mar 27, 2025 10:38 PMUpdated: Mar 27, 2025 10:51 PM

Nathan Thompson

It was a huge night Thursday for your Bartlesville Radio stations at the Oklahoma Association of Broadcasters Awards Ceremony in Tulsa.

KWON clinched the Best of Show Award. The voice of the OSU Cowboys, Dave Hunziker, served as the master of ceremonies and made the big announcement that

KWON not only received the Best of Show Award, but also won five additional catagories. General Manager Kaleb Potter accepted the Best of Show Award on behalf of the station and its staff

KWON received the Community Service Award and Best Website Award. Additionally, Evan Fahrbach received the award for best play-by-play and Nathan Thompson received the best feature story award. Thompson and Tom Davis also received the best long-form programming award for their work on "Remembering the May 6 Tornado."

Hunziker spoke about the special relationship he has with KWON and other family-owned stations across Oklahoma

And we want to thank you, our listeners, for allowing us to be KWON — The One You Trust. This is the 11th time KWON was named Station of the Year/Best Of Show since 1999.

The staff of KWON after receiving the Best of Show Award from the Oklahoma Association of Broadcasters on Thursday Evening at River Spirit Resort in Tulsa.

Brian McSweeney and Ty Loftis accept the award for best website Thursday evening at the Oklahoma Association of Broadcasters Awards Ceremony at River Spirit Resort in Tulsa.

Nathan Thompson and Tom Davis accept the award for best long-form programming on Thursday evening at the Oklahoma Association of Broadcasters Award Ceremony at River Spirit Resort in Tulsa.

Evan Fahrbach celebrates his award for best play-by-play Thursday night

at the Oklahoma Association of Broadcasters Awards Ceremony at River