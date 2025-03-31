Posted: Mar 31, 2025 2:24 PMUpdated: Mar 31, 2025 2:27 PM

Nathan Thompson

Washington County elected officials and Bartlesville Radio received a sneak-peak tour Monday of the new Emergency Operations Center on Bison Road.

The complex includes a command center, fire truck bays and a warehouse. The command center has been built to withstand winds from an extremely large tornado and the warehouse can withstand an EF-3 tornado.

Emergency Management Director Kary Cox led the tour. Cox showed several rooms built for training, severe storm monitoring and dispatch, as well as secure emergency facilities to allow for continuity of government in the event of a disaster

Cox says there are still several items to be completed before the new Emergency Operations Center is ready for action, but the work is coming to a close over the next few months

There will be a public open house in the near future, once the EOC is completely operational.

Washington County Emergency Management Director Kary Cox shows one of the secure conference rooms adjacent to the dispatch and communications room at the new Emergency Operations Center on Bison Road in Bartlesville.

The tour went through several facilities within the Emergency Operations Center, including the bays for fire trucks and Emergency Management vehicles.