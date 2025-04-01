Posted: Apr 01, 2025 1:52 PMUpdated: Apr 01, 2025 1:53 PM

Ty Loftis

The Pawhuska Chamber of Commerce hosted the April lunch and learn series, which featured Oklahoma Insurance Commissioner Glen Mulready as the speaker. Mulready recently visited Stillwater and Mannford, where homes were destroyed because of the wildfires. He talked about how important it is to be prepared before a catastrophe such as this occurs. Mulready talked about the most important thing you can do that won't take more than ten minutes.

Mulready has served as Oklahoma's Insurance Commissioner since 2019. Mulready talked about how during his time, he has worked to make things more accessible, rather that be on the Oklahoma Insurance Department website or out in the field after a disaster has occurred. Mulready also talks about a new tool they are using that allows his team to determine if you may qualify for life insurance benefits.