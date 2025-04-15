Posted: Apr 02, 2025 7:56 AMUpdated: Apr 02, 2025 7:56 AM

Tom Davis

The Bartlesville Police Department, in partnership with Oklahoma Wesleyan University, will conduct a police training scenario on campus on April 15, 2025. This exercise is part of a continued effort to enhance emergency response preparedness and ensure the safety of the university community.

According to a press release, the training will involve simulated law enforcement scenarios designed to improve coordination between campus security personnel and local police. The exercise will take place in designated area of the campus, with clear signage and markings to inform the public. There will be a visible presence of officers, emergency vehicles, and role-playing participants.

The Bartlesville Police Department is committed to ensuring the safety of all students, faculty, and staff. Stringent safety measures will be in place throughout the training, and normal university operations will not be disrupted. The community is encouraged to be aware of the exercise and to follow any posted signage or instructions from officials.