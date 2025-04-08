News
Road Work Happening in Osage Co Wednesday
Ty Loftis
A post on the Osage County District Two Facebook page states that road work is expected to cause delays on Wednesday morning. The intersection of north 52nd west Avenue and West 113th Street north in Sperry will be impacted from approximately 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
During this time, 113th Street north will be closed in both directions and 52nd west Avenue will be reduced to one lane. It is encouraged that you find an alternate route during this time as crews complete the project.
