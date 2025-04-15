Posted: Apr 15, 2025 9:36 AMUpdated: Apr 15, 2025 9:36 AM

Tom Davis

You are invited to the 27th Annual The Good, The Bad, and The Barbecue charity event benefiting Elder Care on Saturday, May 10, 2025, hosted by Robert Hughes and family at the Hughes Ranch.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Elder Care Executive Director Christina Bishop, Visit Bartlesville's Maria Gus and Big Bad Billy invited everyone to enjoy this fundraising event with great food, fun, and dancing, along with their silent and live auctions.

Christina Bishop said, "Your $100 ticket gets you into the fun while supporting Elder Care and its mission to enable people to age in place with dignity and care. Your VIP ticket gets you reserved seating, the barbecue dinner, and the exclusive patron party which includes a tour of the Hughes Ranch and home."

According to Maria Gus, "The Hughes Ranch has recently been used as the setting for a new movie Sarah's Oil and is currently being used for the new TV show The Sensitive Kind."