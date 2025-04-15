Posted: Apr 15, 2025 1:15 PMUpdated: Apr 15, 2025 1:15 PM

Nathan Thompson

Two women have sued the city of Bartlesville and Bartlesville Police officers Reed Blackard and Levi Johnson claiming injuries from two separate arrests.

In the civil suit filed Monday in Washington County District Court, Misty Armitage and Glenda Martin allege Bartlesville police falsely arrested them and assaulted them during the altercations.

Armitage's arrest in April 2024 was met with community outrage after she was pulled over by Blackard for speeding towards the hospital with a bleeding grandchild in the vehicle. Video evidence in the case show Blackard and Johnson wrestling her out of the vehicle. Armitage has been charged with misdemeanor counts of eluding police and resisting an officer. The criminal case is still pending.

Armitage's lawsuit against the city, Blackard and Johnson alleges false arrest and assault and battery.

Martin was pulled over by Blackard in May 2024 after she drove around a vehicle having mechanical problems near the intersection of Adams Road and Adams Boulevard. Blackard alleged Martin was driving under the influence and forced her to perform sobriety tests, which she passed.

Blackard accused Martin had slurred speech and, according to the court document, used unnecessary force to place her under arrest for suspicion of DUI. Martin took a blood test at the hospital, which came back negative for drugs or alcohol, but she was placed in the Washington County jail and had to stay overnight because she was not allowed to post bond the same day.

The Washington County District Court found probable cause for Martin's arrest based on Blackard's affidavit, but the District Attorney's office declined to file charges based on the blood test results. Even with that, Martin's booking photo was published by a print publication and appeared on that publication's website as being arrested for DUI.

Martin's lawsuit against the city, Blackard and two unnamed Bartlesville police officers is alleging false arrest, assault and battery, and defamation.

Armitage and Martin are seeking the courts to find the city, Blackard, Johnson and the two unnamed officers liable for damages. Armitage and Martin are each seeking $100,000 in damages plus and additional monetary damages for the legal action.