Posted: Apr 30, 2025 3:09 PMUpdated: Apr 30, 2025 3:12 PM

Ty Loftis

A patch made to the Lake Waxhoma Dam in 2021 is failing. Avant Public Schools released students early as a result of the failure that was discovered on Wednesday morning, but Osage County Emergency Manager Jerry Roberts is on scene and says they have things under control.

Roberts says there is no need for concern, as his crew has been through this before and knows what needs to be done.