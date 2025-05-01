Posted: May 01, 2025 10:33 AMUpdated: May 01, 2025 1:51 PM

Ty Loftis

A state of emergency has been declared in the City of Hominy and the public is being asked to conserve water.

According to the City of Hominy Facebook Page, the primary water line that transports water from Hominy Lake to the treatment plant sustained damage, which has halted water supply from the Hominy dam. The damage occurred when a section of the concrete chute was washed out because of excess water flow from the spillway.

Osage County Emergency Manager Jerry Roberts says the City has been working with state resources and they are is in the process of fixing the issue.

Crews have obtained mobile water storage units and water will be distributed through 6 p.m. at Highway 99 and Friends Rd. in Hominy. You will need to bring a utility bill to show proof of residency. Bottled water is available at the same location. City Hall and Hominy Public Schools are closed on Thursday.