Posted: May 06, 2025 7:44 PMUpdated: May 06, 2025 7:51 PM

Nathan Thompson

Oklahoma Union High School Senior Darla Fesmire was named the 2025 Patriot Auto Student of the Year Tuesday night during the ninth annual Night of Scholars and Champions at Oklahoma Wesleyan University.

Fesmire has been a student teacher intern who helped out at Oklahoma Union Elementary's third grade class. She's the president of FFA, an active member of 4-H and the National Honor Society.

As the Patriot Auto Student of the Year, Fesmire won a 2025 Hyundai Elantra SEL Sport worth more than $25,000, plus the tag, tax and title were paid. She also received a $1,000 scholarship and a $500 gas card from Phillips 66.

Fesmire says she was shocked by winning and hopes her example will help other students at Oklahoma Union

Fesmire says she loved her new Hyundai Elantra and was nearly speechless. She will attend Oklahoma State University in the fall, studying either microbiology or animal science.

Here's a listing of the additional award winners during the Night of Scholars and Champions:

Student of the Year

First Runner-up scholarship: Grant Reeves, Oklahoma Union High School

Second Runner-up scholarship: Adasyn Hayes, Nowata High School

ConocoPhillips $5,000 STEM Scholarship

Yasmina Bruton, Barnsdall High School

Apex Clean Energy $1,000 Innovation Scholarship

Canyon Hindman, Pawhuska High School

Sutton Avian Center $1,000 Conservation Scholarship