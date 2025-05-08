Posted: May 08, 2025 2:12 PMUpdated: May 08, 2025 2:12 PM

Ty Loftis

A Texas pastor who is facing five felony charges of lewd or indecent acts to a child will be seen in court on Friday for a pre-preliminary hearing.

Robert Morris founded a megachurch in Southlake, Texas and an affidavit accuses Morris of touching a minor victim's private parts in a lewd or lascivious manner on five different occasions from December 1982 to January 1985.

In December of last year, a multi-county grand jury met and indicted Morris on the charges. The statute of limitations is generally seven years, but State Attorney General Gentner Drummond contends the statute doesn't apply to non-residents of Oklahoma who commit a crime in the state.