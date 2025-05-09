Posted: May 09, 2025 3:13 PMUpdated: May 09, 2025 3:15 PM

Nathan Thompson

Four projects totaling over $4.5 million for high-speed internet expansion in Washington and Osage counties were officially launched Friday morning in Vera by the Oklahoma Broadband Office and Totah Communications.

The projects, funded through $2.5 million in federal grants administered by the OBO coupled with $2 million in matching contributions from Totah, will connect 250 homes and businesses with broadband internet using fiber optic technology.

Totah Communications General Manager Mitch Gailey says the grant funding will make a huge difference for rural communities to connect with the rest of the world

Oklahoma Broadband Office Executive Director Mike Sanders says it was a big day for Vera and also for the entire state to have internet service in rural areas.