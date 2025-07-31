Posted: Jul 31, 2025 3:11 PMUpdated: Jul 31, 2025 3:41 PM

Ty Loftis

The enrollment period for Pawhuska students will be this coming Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday at the elementary cafeteria. Staff will be on hand to help with enrollment from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

New students must enroll in-person and bring a birth certificate, immunization records, guardianship papers and a Tribal Card if applicable. Parents or guardians of returning students can fill out the form on the Oklahoma Department of Education website if they so choose beginning on Monday.