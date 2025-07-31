News
Pawhuska Schools
Posted: Jul 31, 2025
Pawhuska School Enrollment Next Week
Ty Loftis
The enrollment period for Pawhuska students will be this coming Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday at the elementary cafeteria. Staff will be on hand to help with enrollment from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
New students must enroll in-person and bring a birth certificate, immunization records, guardianship papers and a Tribal Card if applicable. Parents or guardians of returning students can fill out the form on the Oklahoma Department of Education website if they so choose beginning on Monday.
Seventh grade students must have their DTaP immunization before returning to school and Pawhuska's meet the teacher night will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, August 13th. The first day of school will be that Thursday.
