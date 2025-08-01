Posted: Aug 01, 2025 6:26 AMUpdated: Aug 01, 2025 10:58 AM

Tom Davis

Truity Credit Union announces the launch of a refreshed brand identity. This transformation is the result of a long-term initiative to modernize Truity’s image while staying true to its core values and mission.

Truity is rolling out a new logo and visual identity across all geographic markets. One of the most notable changes is the removal of the words “Credit Union” from beneath the Truity name. While Truity remains a credit union in both structure, name, and spirit, market research revealed that the term can sometimes create perceived barriers to membership. By emphasizing the slogan “A Better Way to Bank,” Truity aims to foster a more welcoming and accessible image for all. This brand refresh was a collaborative effort involving Truity employees and Kansas City-based branding and marketing agency, Prelude.

In addition to the new logo, Truity is introducing a refreshed color palette. While the primary colors—orange, gold, and charcoal—remain, new secondary colors will be incorporated into the website, marketing materials, apparel, and branch designs to create a more vibrant and dynamic visual experience.

The rollout will be gradual, starting with online banking, social media, and the website. To ease the transition, both the new and existing logos will be used concurrently for a period of time, similar to the phased rebranding strategies of companies like Starbucks, KFC, Taco Bell, and Walmart.

New branch locations will feature the updated signage immediately, while existing branches will transition as needed to manage costs effectively.

Truity understands that members and the public may have questions during this transition. Both the new and existing logos are valid, and staff are encouraged to reassure members accordingly.