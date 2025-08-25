News
Osage County
Osage County Court Clerk Getting Training
Osage County Court Clerk Lavendar Carroll was at Monday's Osage County Commissioners meeting detailing why she was transferring money into different accounts. Carroll said when she was first elected, she was unaware of how certain funds could be used.
Carroll said that heading into her first term in office, she, nor any of her staff had taken any classes, but she is working diligently to learn what she can.
