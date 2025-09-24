Posted: Sep 24, 2025 9:22 AMUpdated: Sep 24, 2025 9:22 AM

Nathan Thompson

Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. participated in a historic signing ceremony Tuesday with U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. to formally acknowledge the transfer of operations of the Claremore Indian Hospital from the Indian Health Service to Cherokee Nation, effective Oct. 1.

The ceremonial signing took place at Martha’s Vineyard, Mass., while both parties were attending an HHS Secretary’s Tribal Advisory Committee meeting, marking a significant milestone in tribal self-determination and health care sovereignty.

“This is more than a transfer of management. It is a moment in which decisions about health care are being placed directly into the hands of the Cherokee and Native people, the very ones who rely on this hospital most,” Chief Hoskin said. “Secretary Kennedy’s presence today demonstrates that Cherokee Nation’s effort to build a world class system of wellness has the support at the highest levels of the federal government. Today’s transfer is a powerful example of how tribal self-governance continues to transform not only Cherokee Nation, but Indian Country.”

The Claremore Service Unit was the last remaining federally-operated Indian Health Service facility within the 7,000-square-mile Cherokee Nation Reservation. The tribe, starting Oct. 1, will integrate the hospital into its existing health system, which already delivers more than 2.6 million patient visits annually and includes 11 health facilities.

Secretary Kennedy praised the partnership and affirmed the federal government’s ongoing trust responsibility to tribal nations.

“The Department of Health and Human Services remains committed to supporting Tribal Nations through the Indian Health Service and all of our programs serving Indian Country. Tribal Nations know best how to provide culturally appropriate care for their citizens. That is why IHS have reached an agreement with the Cherokee Nation to assume operations of the Claremore Service Unit on October 1. Built in 1930, this facility is the only federally operated health care center remaining on the Cherokee Nation Reservation. With this transfer, Cherokee Nation will be able to strengthen health services, and HHS reaffirms our support for Tribal sovereignty and self-determination,” Kennedy said.

“This partnership reflects a shared commitment to place decisions about health care where they belong: in the hands of tribal nations,” Cherokee Nation Deputy Chief Bryan Warner said. “For Cherokee Nation, health care is about more than treating illness; it is about promoting wellness, extending life, and sustaining sovereignty.”

Cherokee Nation Speaker of the Council Johnny Jack Kidwell emphasized the legislative branch’s support for the historic transition.

“From the elected legislative branch of the Cherokee Nation, I want to underscore the Council’s support for advancing self-determination and expanding health care access,” Kidwell said. “This represents the collective effort between tribal leadership, citizens, and federal partners working together toward better health outcomes for our people.”

Cherokee Nation has already made significant investments to improve care at the facility, committing $11 million in immediate improvements to bring the current facility up to Cherokee Nation health standards.

The tribe has also authorized $244 million for a state-of-the-art replacement facility scheduled to open in 2027, which will feature an advanced emergency department, wellness center, and expanded outpatient services.

The new facility will suspend inpatient operations, with the tribe’s existing inpatient capacity and local partnerships absorbing the Claremore area inpatient case load. Cherokee Nation is doubling its inpatient capacity with the construction of a new hospital in Tahlequah and will design the new Claremore health campus for future expansion to include an inpatient tower as patient load increases. Claremore’s inpatient average was four patients or fewer per day.

Cherokee Nation has already signed an agreement with Claremore Hillcrest to solidify labor and delivery and OB services for expectant mothers.

Cherokee Nation also gave hiring preference to Claremore Indian Hospital employees. Of the Claremore employees who reapplied, 80 percent were offered positions.

Cherokee Nation operates the largest tribal health system in the country, handling over 2.6 million patient visits per year. The Cherokee Nation health system provides a wide range of programs and services to citizens of all federally recognized tribes within the reservation.