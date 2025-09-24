Posted: Sep 24, 2025 2:25 PMUpdated: Sep 24, 2025 2:25 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Tulsa man is facing charges related to terrorism after allegedly attempting to provide 3-D printed weapons to Al-Qaeda.

25-year-old Andrew Scott Hastings was charged on Wednesday with attempting to provide material support or resources to a designated foreign terrorist organization and illegal possession or transfer of a machinegun.

According to the United States Department of Justice (DOJ), in June 2024, Hastings, who was enlisted in the National Guard, allegedly discussed committing acts of violence against U.S. citizens. Hastings allegedly communicated with others in a social media group about manufacturing weapons, and told others to begin physical training. Hastings allegedly stated that he had the ability to 3D-print firearms.

According to the D.O.J, Hastings came in contact with an undercover FBI agent who claimed to have ties to the terrorist organization. Hastings allegedly agreed to sell 3-D printed machinegun conversion switches to the undercover agent, and was allegedly seen on video at a postal facility shipping boxes of switches and various firearm parts.

Hastings voluntarily discharged from the National Guard on June 6.

The FBI Oklahoma City – Tulsa Resident Agency Joint Terrorism Task Force, the Army Counterintelligence Command, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Tulsa Police Department are investigating the case.