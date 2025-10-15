Posted: Oct 15, 2025 12:42 PMUpdated: Oct 15, 2025 12:42 PM

Ty Loftis

At Tuesday evening's city council meeting in Pawhuska, City Manager Carol Jones gave an update on how the 2024 fiscal year audit is coming along. Jones said they have laid out some goals on what they hope to have done and when they want those items to be completed.

Jones hopes at some point after they turn in the 2024 audit to the auditor, they will be able to get a head start on the 2025 audit.