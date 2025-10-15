Posted: Oct 15, 2025 2:31 PMUpdated: Oct 15, 2025 2:31 PM

Ty Loftis

The 4Paws animal shelter in Pawhuska was asking for funding assistance during Tuesday evening's city council meeting. The shelter is a volunteer-based facility, but the building is owned by the city.

At the meeting they were requesting an increase from $5 to $20 in animal pick up fees and a monthly increase from $3,300 to $5,500 in service fees. They argued that this is because of an increase in dog food, cat litter and general upkeep of the facility.

After recently having to make significant budgetary cuts, including laying off city staff, council member Ellen Weigant could not justify giving the shelter that increase.

Police Chief Forrest Smith was on hand and said the police department is working in conjunction with the shelter to maintain a good relationship. Staff members from 4PAWS appreciated that sentiment and was glad they had a working relationship with the department.